Miss Firecracker Contest part of ‘Bama’s July 4 celebration

Celebrate Independence Day at the Flora-Bama with an All American BBQ and watch some ladies compete for the title of Miss Firecracker, the final contest before the Labor Day extravaganza where one lucky winner will be crowned Miss Flora-Bama 2018. The winner of Miss Flora-Bama 2018 will take home $5000. Winners of the Miss Firecracker Bikini Contest will be eligible to compete for the grand prize Labor Day weekend. The contest will be held on Wednesday, July 4 at 3 p.m. in the ‘Bama Big Tent. Sign ups will begin at noon in front of the tent.