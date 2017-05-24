Miss Flora-Bama Bikini Contest May 28

The Flora-Bama’s Miss Memorial Day Bikini Contest will be held on Sunday, May 28 at 3 p.m. at the famed Lounge on the line, with the winning women earning cash awards and a spot in the finals on Labor Day Weekend along with the top contestants in the Miss Mullet Toss and Miss Fourth of July contests.

Lauded as being America’s Last Great Roadhouse, The Flora-Bama takes its name from its location on Gulf of Mexico at the Florida-Alabama state line. This famous Gulf Coast establishment has been entertaining visitors and locals alike since 1964 and features 365 days a year of live music from top regional and national acts as well as home of the world famous Interstate Mullet Toss every April.