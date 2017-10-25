Mobile Bay’s Underwater Forest topic of Oct. 26 USA lecture in Gulf Shores

The University of South Alabama will launch the 2017-18 Distinguished Lecture Series with a screening of The Underwater Forest, a documentary detailing the discovery of an ancient cypress forest in Mobile Bay, on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center auditorium, located at 19470 Oak Road West (County Road 6) in Gulf Shores. The lecture is free. Register by calling 251-460-7200, online at usacontinuinged.com or by emailing aplatt@southalabama.edu.

The 60,000 year-old forest was preserved in sediment before being uncovered by Hurricane Ivan in 2004. Come take a time-traveler’s journey to our own prehistoric forest from the ice age. Ben Raines, who wrote and directed the documentary, will introduce the film and participate in a Question and Answer session immediately following. An investigative reporter for AL.com, Ben Raines has covered environmental issues and natural wonders in Alabama for nearly two decades.