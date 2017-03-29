Movie In The Park March 31 in Foley

Foley will show a popular children’s movie on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m., in Heritage Park for families to enjoy during spring break. Children are invited to attend dressed as their favorite princess or action hero. Those who come in costume are invited to participate in a brief parade around the movie area at 6:45 p.m. The event is free. Movie goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket to be comfortable while watching the movie on the 24-foot inflatable screen in the park. Movie patrons are welcome to bring a picnic if they choose. Concessions will be available for purchase on site. Because of trademark issues, the city cannot print the name of the movie in the newspaper, but it is listed on visitfoley.org under events. A clue is this is a new movie about a princess who loses a glass slipper.

Foley’s popular Music and a Movie series will begin in April. The schedule will be a bit different this year. Two movies will be shown in April, two in May, and two in June. Check the website for details, stop at the welcome center for a schedule that includes the names of the musicians as well as the movies, or follow the Foley, Alabama Facebook page. Foley’s Heritage Park is located at the intersection of Ala. 59 and U.S. 98 in Foley.