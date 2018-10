Movies at Meyer Park Series finale (Casper) slated Oct. 18

The final evening of the City of Gulf Shores family-friendly Movies at Meyer Park will be Oct. 18 with a showing of Casper. All Movies at Meyer Park showings are free to the public and begin at 6 p.m. Meyer Park is located at 400 E 22nd Avenue in Gulf Shores. More info: 251-968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov/movies.

Locals and visitors are invited to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to