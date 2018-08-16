Mullet Fest & Run Labor Day in Lillian

The Optimist Club of Perdido Bay is seeking runners for the 32nd Annual Mullet Festival’s Run for the Mullet which features a 5K race and 1Mile Fun Run/Walk. Participants may help raise funds for OCPB by signing up sponsors to donate in their names. Fundraising participants receive a personal area within the Festival website to track their sponsors.

Entry fees are $15 for adults ($20 on day of race) and $10 for youth which includes the event T-shirt and post-race party. This year’s goal for the Mullet Festival is to generate $35,000.

The Festival, which is held at the Lillian Community Club, also features a Mullet Toss, Kids’ Fun Station, Silent Auction, art and craft vendors and live music by Jake & the Tag-A-Longs. Fried Mullet/Catfish Lunches will sell for $10. The famous Optimist Club breakfast will be available for only $4. Kids 8 and younger always eat free!

The Mullet Festival is the primary fundraiser of the Optimist Club of Perdido Bay.

To register for the Run, call Jeff Keener at 859-991-4619 or visit OCPB.org. Vendors should call Monica Leonard at 703-622-0055.