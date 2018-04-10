Mullet Swing Golf Classic April 25

The mid-week Mullet Swing Golf Classic (benefitting the Multiple Sclerosis Society) will be held at Perdido Bay Golf Club on Wednesday, April 25 and is followed by an awards ceremony at the Flora-Bama Ole River Grill. The $150 entry fee includes Flora-Bama shirt, cap & towel, golf balls, complimentary food and beverages at each hole, lots of giveways and the best post tourney party on the Gulf Coast. Check-in and pre-tourney events start at 9:30 a.m., and the tourney starts at 11 a.m. Register at florabama.com. Contact Jessica Langston at 850-483-6267 or PBGC at 850-492-1223 for more info.