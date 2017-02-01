Mulligan Brothers return to play April 22 Bald Eagle Bash

Get ready to “Party for Preservation” by marking your calendars for the 8th Annual Bald Eagle Bash, Saturday, April 22, to benefit the Weeks Bay Foundation’s mission of preserving and protecting coastal wetlands. And while the food is the main attraction, a highlight this year is the return of The Mulligan Brothers, a homegrown band whose alternative country, folk and blues.

The party begins at 4 p.m. at the waterfront Tonsmeire Weeks Bay Resource Center at the Fish River Bridge on U.S. Highway 98 in Fairhope. To date, lead sponsors for Bald Eagle Bash are Poarch Band of Creek Indians/Wind Creek Hospitality/OWA, and Coastal Land Trust.

For more information and sponsorship opportunities, visit BaldEagleBash.com or contact the Foundation office at (251) 990-5004. Closer to date, tickets will be available through the website, the Foundation office, the Weeks Bay Estuarine Reserve and several local outlets. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the gate. Children 10 and under are free.

Set on the edge of Weeks Bay in Baldwin County, this “taste of Weeks Bay” brings in a long list of top-notch restaurants to serve up their best dishes featuring fresh Gulf shrimp, from jalapeno shrimp sliders and shrimp-stuffed potatoes, to traditional favorites like shrimp and grits.