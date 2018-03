Music & dancing at Gulf Shores Legion Patty Party

The Gulf Shores Ameican Legion, located at 6781 Gulf Shores Pkwy, will host a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration on March 17 featuring live music, dancing and corn beef & cabbage w/ potatoes & carrots for $8 per plate from noon ‘til 4 p.m. (The bar opens at 11 a.m.). For more info, call (251) 948-6119 or visit americanlegionpost44gulfshoresal.org.