Musical pairing fundraiser Aug. 23 at Ginny Lane

Help send GSUMC Choir to play at Carnegie Hall

Join the staff at Ginny Lane for its first ever musical pairing dinner dundraiser to help the Gulf Shores United Methodist Church Choir raise funds for its upcoming trip to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Musical Pairing is a new dining technique pioneered by Barbara Werner. The basic premise is that just like an intricate formula is used to pair wine with food, we can also use a formula to pair music with food. The event will be held on Thursday, August 23 at 6 p.m., and cost is $40 per person. For reservations, please call 251-224-6500.

The menu includes:

• First Course: Fennel, apple, and pear salad with spring mix tossed in lemon vinaigrette topped with Parmesan. Musical Pairing: The Entertainer by Scott Joplin, Hey, Good Lookin’ by Hank Williams, I Saw the Light by Hank Williams.

• Second Course: Seared Salmon croquettes topped with creole remoulade and fried crawfish tails. Musical Pairing: “Layla” by Eric Clapton; “Just a Closer Walk with Thee” by Mahalia Jackson.

• Third Course: Sweet chili pork Lo Mein, Sweet chili braised pork shoulder tossed with Lo Mein, Roasted carrots, brussel sprouts, and broccoli. Musical Pairing: “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles; “New Orleans Ladies” by LeRoux; “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.

• Fourth Course: Mini chocolate lava cake with ice cream and macerated Louisiana strawberries. Musical Pairing: “Con Te Partiro” by Andrea Bocelli; “All of Me” by Sam Smith; “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley; “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” by Elvis.