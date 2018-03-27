Musicians For Autism April 22 at Sassy Bass in O.B.

The annual Musicians For Autism Festival will be held at Sassy Bass Caribbean Grille, locateda at Happy Harbor Marina (27212 Marina Rd.) in Orange Beach, on Sunday, April 22 from 11 a.m. ‘til 9 p.m.

The event includes live music from at least 10 bands, a silent auction, raffles and family activities, all in support of autism spectrum disorder families in Alabama. Sassy Bass will donate 50 percent of all food entree sales in support and musicians are donating their time for the cause.

Silent auction items include parasailing and dolphin cruise trips, ski rentals, coolers, zero gravity chairs, autographed musical instruments and gift cards and passes to local restauranats and attractions.

Bands already committed to playing the event include Scott Koehn, Lisa Christian, The Funky Lampshades, The Bitter End Band (pictured), The Chillbillies, the Barstool Surfers with Brent Thompson, Porch Ninjas with Mac Walter and The Chillbillies. April is Autism Awareness month.