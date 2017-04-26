Musicians for Autism Fundraiser April 29

4th annual event slated at Sassy Bass Marina Rd. location

Andrea Innovations In Music and Sassy Bass Caribbean Grill will present The Musicians For Autism fundraiser on April 29 starting at noon at the Sassy Bass Orange Beach location at 27212 Marina Rd. (at Happy Harbor Marina).

Musicians participating in the fundraiser on the restdaurant’s outdoor deck (beach chairs welcome) include The Chillbillies, Greg Stewart, The Barstool Surfers, Hot Sands 2.0, Sassafrass, Rex, The Defrosters and Mac Walter. The party will conclude with an open jam among the musicians.

Half of the entire food sales during the fundraiser will go directly to the Autism Society of Alabama, meaning funds raised will direclty help Autism Spectrum families in Alabama.

In addition to continuous music, the fundraiser will include candle and t-shirt sales.

The event has raised more than $14,000 for the Autism Society of Alabama in the past three years.

For more info, call 251-981-1910 or email andreainnovations@ gmail.com

The Autism Society of Alabama is often the first call when families have a child diagnosed with autism, and programs like Safety Net Campaign and Project Life Saver help provide all the counties in Alabama with a protocol for persons with ASD who have wandering issues.

The ASA supports camps, outreach programs, net working groups, conferences and support throughout the state.