Musicians raise $2,700 for band at Flying Harpoon Benefit

A check for $2705 was presented to the Gulf Shores High School Band Director William Nixon by Nancy Davis, owner of The Flying Harpoon, a local Gulf Shores business, to provide financial relief to families affected by the accident that occurred during the 2017 Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras parade in Gulf Shores. The Flying Harpoon in conjunction with local bands The Defrosters, Cracker Jack Diamonds, Nori Hendrix and other artists held a musical benefit fundraising event in which donated items were auctioned and cash donations collected. Patrick Quinn from the Cracker Jack Diamonds played a key role in securing donated items from local businesses to support the event. Several of the marching band students (left) also participated and even showcased their musical talents at the benefit. “We were thrilled to see such a great turnout and support from our locals, but I’m not at all surprised by their generosity,” said Davis. “Gulf Shores is a very close-knit community.’’

“The outpouring of support our band program has received from our community, near and far, has been overwhelming,” said Nixon. “We are thankful that our students have been surrounded by love and support. It is through these wonderful acts of kindness we are able to slowly move forward.”

Pictured: Nancy Davis, Andy Toth from The Defrosters, and Marcus de Shazo from the Cracker Jack Diamonds met with William Nixon at The Flying Harpoon to present the check.