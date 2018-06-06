Mutts Gone Nuts Show is June 9 at Cultural Center

On Saturday, June 9 Mutts Gone Nuts brings their show to Gulf Shores. Adults and children alike can expect the unexpected, as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance that leaves audiences “howling” for more. From shelters to showbiz, these amazing mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in an action-packed, comedy featuring some of the world’s most talented 4 legged performers.

Deemed ‘A Must See’ by the Washington Post, the dogs are sure to steal your heart! The show begins at 11 a.m. at the Cultural Center Auditorium and general admissions tickets are $20. Seating is first come, first serve.

Fans may purchase tickets online at gulfshoresal.gov or at the City Store located at 1821 Gulf Shores Pkwy. For more info, call 251-968-1171.