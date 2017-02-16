Mystic Mutts of Revelry 1st of three Fairhope parades

“All About Sports’’ is the theme for this year’s Mystic Mutts of Revelry pet parade will on Saturday, Feb. 18 in downtown Fairhope. The parade will roll at 1:00 p.m. beginning on Morphy Ave, but the official pre-pawty will be begin at 11 a.m. inside the Fairhoper’s Community Park with be food, fun activities and music from Grayson Capps. For more info, visit havenforanimals.org or call 251-929-3980.

Fairhope will also host two evening parades during the Mardi Gras season. The Maids of Jubilee will roll on Friday, Feb. 24, and the Knights of Ecor Rouge hit the streets on Saturday, Feb. 18. Both of those parades start at 6:45 p.m. The evening parades start at the Fairhope Civic Center on Section Street; south on Section to Fels Avenue; west on Fels to Church Street; north on Church to Fairhope Avenue; east on Fairhope to Bancroft Street.

Foley Elks host Feb. 25 party

Gulf Coast Elks Lodge #2782, located at 2621 South Juniper St. in Foley, will host a Mardi Gras Party featuring cajun dishes and king cake on Saturday, February 25 from noon ‘til 6:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by John Brust (noon) and Billy Pelletier (3:30 p.m.) Cost is $8 per person. For more info, call 251-971-2782.