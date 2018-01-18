Home / More Jan 17 News / Mystic Mutts of Revelry

By on January 18, 2018

The Mystic Mutts of Revelry will parade through the streets of downtown Fairhope beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. Celebrating its 15th year, the annual pet Parade is a fundraiser supporting The Haven No-Kill Animal Shelter’s live-saving programs. Every dollar raised is critical to helping rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home abused and neglected homeless animals. The streets in Downtown Fairhope will be closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This only applies to the area from Magnolia by the Hampton Inn to Johnson on Section & Brancroft to Summit on Fairhope Avenue. All other streets in the City are to remain open until 5 p.m. at which time streets necessary for the KOER Mardi Gras Parade will close.

