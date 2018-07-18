Mystical Order of Mirams announce Nov. 30 as date for Taste

The Mystical Order of Mirams have announced that the 12th Annual Taste of the Islands will be held on Friday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m. at The Orange Beach Event Center at the Wharf.

This year our culinary extravaganza will host over 30 restaurants from Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and surrounding areas. The all-inclusive holiday gala will consist of food samplings, cocktails, musical entertainment and a silent auction. Watch for more information coming soon.