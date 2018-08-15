Mystical Order of Mirams present queen & emblem

By Brenda Alfred

The Mystical Order of Mirams recently announced their royalty for 2019: Queen Missy Jones and Emblem Sherri Whalen (pictured). The two beauties will be officially presented at this year’s Taste of the Islands on Friday, November 30 at 6:30 p.m. at The Wharf Conference Center in Orange Beach. They will also lead the Mirams Mardi Gras Parade at 6:30 p.m. on March 1, 2019, starting at Fin & Fork on Perdido Beach Blvd. and ending at Rite-Aid.