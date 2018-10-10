Nashville hitmaker John Scott Sherrill at Flora-Bama Oct. 18

Wes Loper will introduce his friend to local audiences during afternoon gig

Nashville based songwriter John Scott Sherrill (pictured), who has scored 11 no. 1 hits, will join Gulf join his friend Wes Loper on stage for an afternoon of music at the famed Flora-Bama Lounge main room stage on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 2-6 p.m. The ‘Bama is located on the Gulf of Mexico at the Al-Fl state line.

Sherrill’s arrival in Nashville, during a trip from his New Hampshire home to California in 1975, is a story that can probably be told by countless refugees. It’s what he did once he arrived that’s worth noting. His songs have been covered by John Anderson, Patty Loveless, Josh Turner, Steve Wariner, Brooks & Dunn, George Strait, Alison Krauss, Jimmy Buffett, Peter Wolf, Mindy Smith, and Mick Jagger. His credits include co-writes with such legends as Michael McDonald, Steve Cropper, Peter Frampton and Dave Loggins. Over the past three decades, Sherrill has earned a reputation for his lyrics about love, loss and the human condition. His breakthrough hit was Johnny Lee’s “When You Fall In Love,” which he co-wrote with his friend, Steve Earle. This was also Earle’s first songwriting hit.

His new album, Mr. Honky Tonk, reflects an everyman-sophistication, not only with the songwriting and production, but also through Sherrill’s honest and authentic voice.

In addition to a few covers of songs written for country stars Wariner (“Some Fools Never Learn”), Anderson (“Wild and Blue”), Loveless (“Nothin’ But The Wheel”) and Turner (“Would You Go With Me”), Sherrill introduces such gems as “Sweeter Than Sugar Cane,” “Before the Going Gets Rough,” “Itty Bitty Fiddle,” and the title cut, “Mr. Honky Tonk.”