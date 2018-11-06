National Night out Nov. 14 at Pelican Place

The Gulf Shores Police Department sponsored National Night Out, originally scheduled on Oct. 9, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Pelican Place Mall, located at 3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy. For more info, call 251-968-2431.

Free festivities include a cookout sponsored by Target, Publix, and Pelican Place Mall. The party will also feature displays by the Gulf Shores Police Dept., Gulf Shores Fire/Rescue, and Alabama State Trooper Aviation Unit. Join and meet your police officers and have your children fingerprinted as a part of a family safety plan. The GSPD Mobile Command Post and Police Tahoes will be on display. The GSPD K-9 Unit will be providing a demonstration. There will also be a police car show and numerous displays by area businesses.