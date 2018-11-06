Home / News / National Night out Nov. 14 at Pelican Place

National Night out Nov. 14 at Pelican Place

By on November 6, 2018

The Gulf Shores Police Department sponsored National Night Out, originally scheduled on Oct. 9, will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at Pelican Place Mall, located at 3800 Gulf Shores Pkwy. For more info, call 251-968-2431.
Free festivities include a cookout sponsored by Target, Publix, and Pelican Place Mall. The party will also feature displays by the Gulf Shores Police Dept., Gulf Shores Fire/Rescue, and Alabama State Trooper Aviation Unit. Join and meet your police officers and have your children fingerprinted as a part of a family safety plan. The GSPD Mobile Command Post and Police Tahoes will be on display. The GSPD K-9 Unit will be providing a demonstration. There will also be a police car show and numerous displays by area businesses.

