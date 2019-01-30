Native American flute & drums program Feb. 7 at Foley Library

The Foley Public Library will offer a Native American Flute & Drums program on Thursday, Feb 7 at 6 p.m. Frank (aka Soaring Eagle) and Tammy Chaisson (pictured) of Houma, LA, will be presenting this program in the upstairs meeting room of the library.

Frank has played his Native American flute at powwows, churches, funerals, banquets, Mardi Gras tableau, libraries, and many other places. Frank has also taught groups how to play the Native American flute across Louisiana. Tammy has worked with children using puppets and storytelling since 1997. She incorporates drumming, puppetry, and nature sounds in her storytelling.

Katie Milsap, Assistant Central Library Manager at Bossier Parish Libraries, states “Mr. & Mrs. Chaisson created a fabulous performance for our library! The music was wonderful and the patrons seemed to enjoy the experience.”

Seating is limited for this performance so reservations are required. Please call 251-943-7665 to reserve a seat. Further information can be found at the library’s website, foleylibrary.org, or through the library’s Facebook page or Instagram account.