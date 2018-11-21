Home / Coastal Christmas 2018 / Nativities From Around World at First Baptist Church of G.S.

Nativities From Around World at First Baptist Church of G.S.

By on November 21, 2018

Nativities From Around World at First Baptist Church of G.S.

By Connie Kirkland
First Baptist Church Gulf Shores invites the Gulf Coast community and visitors to enjoy a time of peace and reflection while visiting our Miracle in a Manger. The exhibit, now in its fifth year, features displays around the world. All the displays have a story to tell of The Gift. The free display is open daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 2 through Sunday Dec. 16. It is our Gift to the community. Two years ago the City of Gulf Shores was mentioned as No. 9 on NewsMax’s Top 25 Christmas Destination, and Our article Miracle in a Manger display was mentioned. First Baptist Church is located at 2200 West First Street. For more info call 251-979-7360 or visit fbcgulf.com.

Related Items