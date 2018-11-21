Nativities From Around World at First Baptist Church of G.S.

By Connie Kirkland

First Baptist Church Gulf Shores invites the Gulf Coast community and visitors to enjoy a time of peace and reflection while visiting our Miracle in a Manger. The exhibit, now in its fifth year, features displays around the world. All the displays have a story to tell of The Gift. The free display is open daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 2 through Sunday Dec. 16. It is our Gift to the community. Two years ago the City of Gulf Shores was mentioned as No. 9 on NewsMax’s Top 25 Christmas Destination, and Our article Miracle in a Manger display was mentioned. First Baptist Church is located at 2200 West First Street. For more info call 251-979-7360 or visit fbcgulf.com.