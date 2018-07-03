Nature cornerstone for G.S. Welcome Center free series

Nature is the cornerstone of a new, free series at the Gulf Shores Welcome Center (3459 Gulf Shores Parkway) – Turtle Talks and Bird Chatter. Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism invites the public to engage with local experts about the beloved coastal creatures in June.

Bon Secour National Wildlife Refuge, Marine Science Adventures and the Birmingham Audubon Coastal Programs will present family-friendly educational sessions with Turtle Talks each Tuesday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. featuring the program’s mascot, Caretta the Turtle, and Bird Chatter on Thursdays at 11 a.m.

The July series schedule will be available soon. For updates and more information on this series and more welcome center events, visit GulfShores.com/WelcomeCenters.