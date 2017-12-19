Naughty & nice welcome at Flora-Bama’s Christmas potluck

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice , Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate. The Flora-Bama wants you on the line to eat, drink, and be merry for it’s traditional potluck dinner at 1 p.m. The turkey and ham will be prepared and ready to go. We encourage you to bring a covered dish to share, because that’s what Christmas is all about. Live music will be playing throughout the bar to bring Christmas cheer.

The Flora-Bama is located at 17401 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key. For more info, call (850) 492-0611.