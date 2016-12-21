Naughty & nice welcome at Flora-Bama’s Dec. 25 potluck

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice , Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather and celebrate. The Flora-Bama wants you on the line to eat, drink, and be merry for it’s traditional potluck dinner. The turkey and ham will be prepared and ready to go. We encourage you to bring a covered dish to share, because that’s what Christmas is all about. Live music will be playing throughout the bar to bring Christmas cheer.

The Flora-Bama is located at 17401 Perdido Key Dr. on Perdido Key. For more info, call (850) 492-0611.