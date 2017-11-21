New route for Dec. 1 Gulf Shores Lighted Christmas Parade & Beach Celebration

Gulf Shores will kick off its holiday festivities on Friday, December 1st with the Annual Lighted Christmas Parade and Beach Celebration on a reversed route from the Public Beach to Johnnie Sims Park.

The evening parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature festive lighted floats, as well as appearances from holiday characters and marching bands. Large crowds of spectators looking to bask in the holiday spirit are anticipated along Highway 59 as parade entries make their way from the Gulf Shores Public Beach to Johnnie Sims Park near the David L. Bodenhamer Recreation Center.

The magical atmosphere from the parade will roll continuously into the night as a celebration at Johnnie Sims Park will kick off immediately following the parade. Families can enjoy pictures with Santa, holiday treats, crafts, a snowball drop with prizes and much more.

“We want to make sure everyone is aware the parade route is reversed this year,” said Programs and Events Manager, Brigette Reynolds. “Due to construction taking place at Gulf Place, the floats will make their way from Gulf Shores Public Beach to West 19th Avenue and end at Johnnie Sims Park.”

Reynolds noted that anyone interested in entering the parade can do so by registering online at www.gulfshoresal.gov/christmasparade or by contacting Erica Bassett at 251-968-1434.

On Thursday, December 7 the Baldwin Pops Band will be at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center on County Rd. 6 West for a traditional Christmas Concert. The Baldwin Pops is an organization of volunteer musicians whose mission is to share music in a concert band format free of charge to the citizens of Baldwin County. This is their 20th concert season and the performance will begin at 7 p.m. Baldwin Pops Concerts are a collection site for the US Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots program. Patrons are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped gift.

This is a free event and will not require a ticket – first come, first serve.

Children will have one last minute chance to visit with Santa on Saturday, December 16th as Gulf Shores hosts Breakfast with Santa at the Erie H. Meyer Civic Center. Beginning at 8 a.m., families can dive into a wholesome breakfast complete with sausage, bacon, eggs and pancakes before having pictures taken with Santa. Admission for Breakfast with Santa is $5.00, while children 3 and under are free. The first 50 children will receive a complementary photo. For more info, call 251-968-1171 or visit gulfshoresal.gov.