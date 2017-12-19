New Year’s Eve street party slated in downtown Fairhope

The City of Fairhope will again be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve Celebration in the streets of downtown Fairhope. Residents and visitors are invited to bring their families and ring in the New Year with the band Fly-By-Radio. The band will begin playing at 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street. Other entertainment will include face painting, a DJ, fireworks and a ball drop at midnight.

Fairhope will, once again, have tents available to rent for $500 (20×20) or $400 (15×15). Tents will be set-up along Fairhope Avenue and Church Street for groups to have their own private parties. Tent rentals and locations will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. The number of tents available is limited. Heaters can also be rented for $125. Tent rental deadline is December 7.

Many downtown restaurants will be open for those who wish to eat in downtown and then just hangout until midnight. For additional information, call 929-1466.