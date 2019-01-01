Newcomers Roaring 20’s Toast to the Coast is Jan. 17

By Terrie Larson

South Baldwin Newcomers Club is hosting a fabulous Roaring 20’s Party at our annual Toast to the Coast event.

When: January 17, 2019 6-10 pm; Where: Orange Beach Event Center; What: Roaring 20’s Party; How: Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased from Jeannetta Bell 702-499-9385 or netterbell@gmail.com. All proceeds from this event are returned to the community.

Party includes dinner with close to 20 local area restaurants showcasing one of their popular dishes for us. Dancing to 20’s era music with a live band, beer and wine, silent auction with many fabulous offerings, and a cork pull raffle where everyone wins. Period decor including car of the era. Photo op areas. Come in costume if you would like. This will be a fun evening. Hope to see you there.