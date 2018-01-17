Newcomers’ Toast To Coast Jan. 25 at O.B. Event Center

The South Baldwin Newcomers Club is once again having a fun filled evening of spectacular food and festive music at the Toast To The Coast 2018 at the Orange Beach Event Center from 6-9:30 on January 25. The theme this year is Out of Africa and it is sure to be the best one yet. There will be food samples from many local restaurants, beer and wine available, and dancing to the wonderful music of the Tommy Morse Band! Many fun and exciting raffle prizes will be awarded as well. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door. Tickets are on sale now for $50 per person or tables of 10 for $500. All proceeds from the event are given to local charities in Baldwin County. Tickets may be purchased from Janetta Bell 702-499-9385 or netterbell@gmail. com. There may be some tickets available at the door if the event does not sell out. The Newcomers donated $23,000 to Baldwin County only charities in 2016, and this event is where the majority of our money is raised. Committee members include Berni DeMent, Connie Conlon, Lou Monaghan and Nancy Matzl