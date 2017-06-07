Home / More Mullet Wrapper News June 7 / Nicholas Cruz to lead Orange Beach Tennis Center camps

Nicholas Cruz to lead Orange Beach Tennis Center camps

By on June 7, 2017

Nicholas Cruz to lead Orange Beach Tennis Center camps

Come experience the 2017 Orange Beach Tennis Camp with local high school standout and U of Alabama Club player, Nicholas Cruz. Your child will be in great hands with Nick’s ability to mentor, coach, teach, and drill. Nick is also an honor student and well-mannered Christian athlete. Sign up before the quota exceeds the number of students. Cost for junior clinics will be $100 per person/per 2 week session (12 maximum students per class) or $60 per person per 1 week or $18 per person per 1 day. Enrollment will be first-come, first-serve. Rain out days will be held on Friday.
For more info, call 251-974-6387 or 251-233-9628.

Related Items