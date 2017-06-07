Nicholas Cruz to lead Orange Beach Tennis Center camps

Come experience the 2017 Orange Beach Tennis Camp with local high school standout and U of Alabama Club player, Nicholas Cruz. Your child will be in great hands with Nick’s ability to mentor, coach, teach, and drill. Nick is also an honor student and well-mannered Christian athlete. Sign up before the quota exceeds the number of students. Cost for junior clinics will be $100 per person/per 2 week session (12 maximum students per class) or $60 per person per 1 week or $18 per person per 1 day. Enrollment will be first-come, first-serve. Rain out days will be held on Friday.

For more info, call 251-974-6387 or 251-233-9628.