Night On the Wildside Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo fundraiser is March 3

The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo will host its inaugural A Night on the Wild Side fundraiser on Saturday, March 3 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. in the Salt Air Aviation Hanger at Jack Edwards Airport. The event will offer savory and sweet sample dishes from 15 of the area’s best restaurants, including Beach House Kitchen & Cocktails, Bills by the Beach, BuzzCatz Coffee & Sweets, Cobalt the Restaurant, Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar, Fin & Fork, GTs on the Bay, Hope’s Cheesecake, Lucy Buffett’s Lulu’s, Luna’s Eat & Drink, The Royal Oyster Bar, Rum Sisters, Sunset Cork Room Restaurant and Wine Bar, Villagio and Voyagers.

“There are several events in the area where you can sample dishes from local restaurants, but this is the only one where you’ll be able to get up close and personal with some of the Zoo’s most popular residents in an airport hangar at sunset,” said Catherine McInnis, event chair. “This event will get us one step closer to our new location and we hope to host the event in our new home by 2020.”

Guests will also enjoy live music from Chevy Six, dancing, and close-up animal encounters in the incomparable setting of the Salt Air Aviation Hanger at twilight. Tickets are $150 per person or $250 per couple. The dress is a jungle/safari theme. All funds raised will be used for animal care, exhibit design and education programs at the zoo. Tickets are on sale at alabamagulfcoastzoo.com. For more info, call 251-752-2245 or email events@algulfcoastzoo.org.

Pictured: Architectural renderings of the new Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo