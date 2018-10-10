Nov. 15 Honours Golf Charity Classic raises funds for CSC

Craft Farms Golf Resort, Peninsula Golf and Racquet Club and Rock Creek Golf Club have joined together to host the Annual Honours Golf Charity Classic sponsored by Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s. The tournament will be on Nov.15 at Craft Farms Golf Resort. The goal of this golf tournament is to raise funds for the Christian Service Center, with 100 percent of tournament proceeds going to the organization.

The Charity Classic will donate 100 percent of proceeds back to the Christian Service Center. The tournament is a four-person scramble and open to the public. Prizes will be given for the top three places in both gross and net divisions. Additional prizes include longest drive, closest to the pin, and longest putt.

Currently, committees are at work securing golfers, sponsors and raffle prizes. The tournament can accommodate up to 120 golfers at $125 per player. Tournament fees include lunch, drinks on the course, prizes and a tee gift. To sign up to play in this event, or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Ryan Mello, club manager of Craft Farms Golf Resort by calling 251.968.3002.

The Title Sponsor for this year’s tournament is Lulu’s Gulf Shores. Gulf Shores Garden Club has also signed on as a sponsor. “We decided to host the Honours Golf Charity Classic, because we want to continue to give back to our community,” said Chad Leonard, regional director of club operations for Honours Golf. “We’re looking forward to working with the CSC again.’’