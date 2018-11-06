Nov. 15 meeting addresses new bridge over Intracoastal

Review project info and sign up to speak to ADOT representatives

The Alabama Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to review project information concerning a proposed bridge connecting Canal Rd. near the border of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores with the Foley Beach Expressway on Thursday, November 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Activity Center, located at 260 Clubhouse Dr. in Gulf Shores.

Orange Beach is already proceeding with plans to build a bridge across the waterway at Orange Beach Blvd. (County Rd. 161) using money collected from bed taxes. The proposed bridge west of the Foley Beach Express, projected to cost $87 million, will be funded by the State of Alabama.

The meeting format will be formal, where the public may review project information and exhibits on display and will also have an opportunity to publicly speak. People wishing to provide comments during the public hearing should register at the sign-in table. There is a two minute time limit for each person to speak. Representatives of the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be available to answer questions throughout the meeting. A court recorder will be present to record public comments. Comment sheets will be provided, and citizens can also comment through e-mail at swinfo@dot.state.al, fax at (251) 473-3624 or by mail: Vincent E. Calametti, P.E. 1701 I-65 West Service Road N; Mobile, Alabama 36618.