Nov. 30 Christmas By The Bay benefits Bald. Humane Society

By on November 22, 2017

The 22nd Annual Christmas By The Bay, a fundraiser for the Baldwin County Humane Society, will be held on Thursday, November 30 at The Venue, located at 105 South Section St. in Fairhope, from 6-9 p.m. Food will be provided by Tamara’s, a renowned Fairhope restauranteur. J.D. Crowe is Master of Ceremonies, and The Sicily Swing Band from Ocean Springs will provide toe tapping dance music.
Wonderful rescue animals will help in a Twas the Night Before Christmas rendition. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. For more info, call 251-928-4585 or visit Christmasbythebay.BPT.Me.
“It’s all about the animals,’’ said Cheryl Rooker, the event chairperson

