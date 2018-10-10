Nov. 9 golf tourney benefits FBISF Education Foundation

The Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce will raise funds for the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival Education Foundation during the chamber’s November 9 golf tourney at Perdido Bay Golf Club.

Register before Oct. 20 individually or with a team of four and receive $25 off of the $125 per player registration fee. The FBISF Foundation awards scholarship funds to college bound Baldwin and Escambia County high school students who display a serious interest in music and supplies instruments to schools to support their music programs. For more tourney or sponsor info, call 850-492-5221.

The Frank Brown International Foundation for Music produces the Frank Brown International Songwriters Festival, the oldest festival of its’ kind in the country. The 34th annual locally produced event is scheduled at venues along the Florida/Alabama Gulf Coast from November 8-18.

The festival is an opportunity for more than 200 seasoned and aspiring songwriters from all over the world to have their songs heard, and for the public to learn the stories behind the lyrics that only the song’s author can express. Writers will perform in over two dozen venues from Downtown Pensacola and Perdido Key, Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Bon Secour and Silverhill.