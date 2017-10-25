November 2 Honours Golf Classic benefits Christian Service Center

Craft Farms Golf Resort, Peninsula Golf and Racquet Club and Rock Creek Golf Club have come together to host the Inaugural Honours Golf Charity Classic on November 2 at Peninsula Golf and Racquet Club. The goal of this golf tournament is to raise funds for Christian Service Center, with 100 percent of tournament proceeds going to this organization.

The Christian Service Center is a volunteer based organization that helps people in the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach area during financial emergencies. They also provide a wide range of other services including meals on wheels, the summer food program for children, and managing the local food pantry. To sign up to play in this event or for sponsorship information, please contact Anthony Vaughn, club manager of Peninsula Golf and Racquet Club, by calling 251.968.8009.