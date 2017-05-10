O.B. Billfish Classic weigh-ins May 19-20 at The Wharf

The 2017 Orange Beach Billfish Classic, the kick-off to the big game fishing tournament season along the Gulf Coast, will be held May 17-21 at The Wharf Marina in Orange Beach. Thirty-one teams entered last year’s Classic, and 1 whopping 55 boats, including 13 from Orange Beach, are expected to compete in the 19th annual event, which is also the first leg of the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Championship.

Fishing commences on Thursday, May 18 at noon,and weigh-ins under at Marlin Circle will be held from 7-10 p.m. on May 19 and 6-10 p.m. on May 20. The tourney’s awards breakfast will be held on Sunday. At the 2016 tournament awards ceremony, tournament directors Kate Dorland and Kate Ferrara presented a check to Ellen Peel, President of The Billfish Foundation, for $31,000. The Orange Beach Billfish Classic is the single largest tournament donor annually to The Billfish Foundation. For tournament information and updates visit orangebeachbillfishclassic.com and on Facebook.

Pictured: The Venice, Louisiana boat Share-E with owners Buell and lady angler Sherry Polk, along with Captain Mike Roberto captured first place with their blue marlin weighing 651.2 pounds.