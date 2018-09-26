O.B. Community Development Director to speak at Oct. 1 community potluck

Orange Beach Community Development Director Kit Alexander will be the guest speaker at the Ocdt. 1 monthly Orange Beach community potluck at the Orange Beach Community Center. Alexander will give a presentation about completed and ongoing projects around the City of Orange Beach. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30. Everyone is invited; just bring a dish or dessert to share. The monthly potlucks are held on the first Monday of each month, September through May. The Orange Beach Community Center is at 27235 Canal Road. For more info, call Dick O’Rourke at 251-981-6060.