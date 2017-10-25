O.B. Family Dentistry hosts candy-buy-back for overseas troops

Orange Beach Family Dentistry is sponsoring a Halloween candy buy back event. Trick-or-treaters can bring their candy to Orange Beach Family Dentistry in Orange Beach and receive $1 per pound (up to 5 pounds) and a goody bag! Orange Beach Family Dentistry will send collected candy to Stockings for Soldiers (www.stockingsforsoldiers.org), an organization that ships care packages to our U.S. Troops overseas to make their holidays a bit brighter. Candy will be collected at Orange Beach Family Dentistry, the office of Dr. Lauren H. Lee, at 25299 Canal Road Suite A5, Orange Beach, AL on Wednesday, Nov. 1st through Friday, Nov. 10th during current office hours. The candy must be unopened. Please no bites. It will then be shipped to our troops overseas. More info: 251-321-7575.