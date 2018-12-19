O.B. Helping Hands Ministries to deliver Christmas dinners

Orange Beach Helping Hands Ministries will deliver Christmas dinners to more than 300 people on Christmas Day and Host Christmas Dinner and fellowshlip from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange Beach Community Center located at 24235 Canal Road. Steve Hanich, with his wife Vivian, and son Michael have organized the event for the past ten years, with the

support from sponsors such as Swift Supply, Publix and volunteers from the First Baptist Church Gulf Shores;

Hanich said volunteers deliver full meals to the jails in Orange Beach and Gulf Shores, local police departments, Foley Express toll Booth, Fire Departments, workers at local convenience stores, movie theaters, and anybody else they think would appreciate the kindness. In addition 200 people are expected to enjoy Christmas Dinner at the OB Community Center. “We get a lot of people who do not have family in the area and we get a lot of Snowbirds, who don’t really don’t have any anyplace to go. They enjoy being around others and the fellowship. We look forward to welcoming anybody who wants to join us,’’ he said. For more info, call 251-408-1322 or 251-408-1255.