O.B. High hires 1st football coach

As the new Orange Beach High / Middle School continues to go vertical along Canal Road, the Baldwin County School Board approved new staff for the schools, including Coach Chase Scott as the high school’s first-ever football coach and athletic director.

“I am thrilled to continue my career in Baldwin County,” (pictured) Coach Smith said. “I have been blessed to call it home for 12 years. The opportunity to build something from the ground up with a vision in mind is truly rare. I cannot express how excited I am to take on this task of building a culture of excellence with like-minded and purpose-driven people.”

Coach Smith will officially start on April 1. He previously served as head coach/AD at Robertsdale High School for a year.

Smith is a graduate of Shades Valley High School in Birmingham and Jacksonville State University. He started coaching at Spain Park High School in Hoover and then in Greenville as a running backs coach. He was an assistant for four years at Spanish Fort High from 2007-2010 where he worked with running backs, defensive linemen and the offensive line.

In 2011, Smith step onto the college gridiron to coach at the University of South Alabama. With the Jaguars, he served as a graduate assistant, director of football operations and held on-field positions coaching tight ends and offensive linemen.