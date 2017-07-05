O.B. Library offering butterfly garden seeds

Check out seeds from the Orange Beach Butterfly Garden Seed Library and grow your own larval host plants to attract butterflies and nectar plants to feed butterflies.

The seed library is located on the left as you enter the front door. Choose up to six packets of seeds and check them out by writing them down in the binder, take them home, and start growing! Once your flowers grow, you can save your seeds and return them to the library for others. This is not a requirement, but it is extremely satisfying to share seeds that you have saved yourself. For more info, call 251-981-2923!