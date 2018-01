O.B. Library Robotics Club meets on Jan. 12

The Orange Beach Public Library Robotics Club will meet once a month to experience robotics, engineering, and coding! This program is for children 8 years and older. All meetings are at 4pm in the Orange Beach Library meeting room. The next meeting is Jan. 12. Info: 251-981-2923 or lleinhos@ cityoforangebeach.com.