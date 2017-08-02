O.B. Library sets hours for Makerspace program

The Orange Beach Library will have staff available to assist children participating in its Makerspace program on Mondays from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 5 p.m.- 6 p.m. in the Orange Beach Library Meeting Room

“We’ve had so much fun making T-shirts on our t-shirt press, using our button maker, demonstrating how to use our 3D Printer, and seeing the excitement and creativity of our patrons as they learned how to use everything our MakerSpace has to offer,’’ said Lisa Leinhos, O.B. Library Reference Librarian. For more info about the program, call (251) 981-2923 or E-mail lleinhos@cityoforangebeach.com.