O.B. Seafood Fest & Car Show Feb. 18 at The Wharf

The 2017 Orange Beach Seafood Festival & Car Show is shaping up to be the biggest and best ever, surpassing the 13,000 record crowd that attended last year’s event. The fest will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. ‘til 4 p.m. on Main Street at The Wharf, located on Canal Rd. (look for the ferris wheel) on Canal Rd. Expect an expanded Kids Zone and even more impressive car show at the free event. Hours are 10 a.m. ‘til 6 p.m. For up-to-date info, call 251-981-1524 or visit obparksandrec. com.

The fest will include 90 arts and crafts vendors, and food booths from The Hot Spot, Soul Truckin Good, Bleus Burger, MoJo’s Seafood & Chicken, Cosmo’s Restaurant, Doc’s Seafood Shack and Shipp’s Harbour Grill.

Kids Zone attractions include bungee jumping, face painting, monster water balls, games and other activities.

Entertainment will include sets from David Jones (9:30-11:30 a.m.), Shelby Brown (11:45 am. – 1:15 p.m.) and Savannah Litton (1:30-3:15 p.m.)

Arts & Crafts vendors will be selling an assortment of wares including jewelry, pottery, watercolors, metal items, candles and textile arts. The car show has been growing each year and will attract more than 100 vehicles.

The festival is the major fundraising event for the Orange Beach Sports Association and supports youth sports related activities in Orange Beach. Proceeds are used to purchase uniforms, equipment, insurance and also pay officials for youth t-ball, baseball and softball programs. To that end, there will be a huge silent auction that is always a big hit.

Pictured: Major fun at the 2017 fest.