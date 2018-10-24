OB police/fire dept. awards presented at Nov. 5 community potluck

The November 5 Orange Beach Community Potluck will feature the annual police and fire awards ceremony at the Orange Beach Community Center. The Firefighter of the Year and the Officer of the Year will be announced. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited; just bring a dish or dessert to share. The Orange Beach Community Association hosts the monthly potlucks on the first Monday of each month, September through May. The Orange Beach Community Center is at 27235 Canal Road. For more info, call 251-981-6060.