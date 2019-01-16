OBGC Salad Luncheon & Game Day Feb. 20 at Wharf

The Orange Beach Garden Club will host its 32nd Annual Garden Club Game Day and Salad Luncheon on Feb. 20 from 10 a.m. ‘til 3 p.m. at The Event Center at The Wharf (4671 Wharf Pkwy.). Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and event hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and a sell-out is expected. Tickets are on sale now at The Emporium at the Rouses Shopping Center in Orange Beach. Call 251-979-5308 for more info.

The theme is “Happy Birthday Alabama – 200 Years of Statehood” for the annual event that is renowned for its expansive buffet of member-made salads and desserts, and the fellowship of a fun day of table games with friends old and new. Coffee and cookies at 10 a.m. will be followed by a fabulous buffett at noon.

Many supporters attend just for lunch and the chance to win door and raffle prizes donated by generous local merchants.

This is the only Garden Club’s only fundraising event, with all proceeds benefiting many community programs and organizations including Arbor Day, The Back Country Butterfly Garden, Orange Beach Memorial Cemetery Maintenance, The Orange Beach Community Garden, Christmas For Seniors & Families, The Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Light Up Orange Beach, The O.B. Library Butterfly Garden, Meals on Wheels gifts, the Orange Beach Elementary Junior Gardeners Program, and the OB Police