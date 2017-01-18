OBPD Auxiliary thankful for contributions to Christmas project

The Orange Beach Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary would like to thank everyone who donated or contributed in any way to our annual Christmas project for needy families. We were able to provide food, clothing and toys to 70 families including 135 children due to the wonderful support of this community.

We express our deepest appreciation to Vince & Jeanne Duffy; Danny Duke; Allyson Walters; Lower Alabama Parrothead Club; Alice Cox; Ono Island Ladies Club; David & Susan Green; James & Valerie Robinson; Sherry Dusko; Melynda Hicks; Brett Robinson Employees; Brian & Jody Harnsey; Sam’s Girls; Give-A Book Foundation; Leck Labaron & Jana Lilayova and Brett Robinson Sales Team for their tremendous support.

The auxiliary is dedicated to serving the community through charitable and volunteer work. We have donated to Kids Night Out sponsored by the Orange Beach Police Dept. and have donated funds to families with medical bills, house fires and other emergencies.

We congratulate Vicki Henson and Connie Baker as the winners of our Christmas Basket Raffle and extend our best wishes to everyone for a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

– Wilma Trent, President, Orange Beach Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary