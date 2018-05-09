OBPD Benevolent Assn. Paw Ball May 12 at Perdido Beach Resort

Silent auction, music, culinary offerings from top local restaurants on tap

The Orange Beach Police Benevolent Board, along with participating restaurants in the area, is holding a benefit on Saturday, May 12 to raise funds for the purchase of a new K-9 officer for the Orange Beach Police department. The Paw Ball will be held in the Perdido Beach Resort Grand Ballroom from 6 – 10 p.m. and will consist of a silent auction, live music and culinary offerings from local restaurants.

“We are really excited to be doing something great for our City. Our goal is to establish a charitable fundraiser to benefit some area of the City of Orange Beach in May of every year going forward,’’ said Penny Groux, Director of Public Relations at Perdido Beach Resort.

“Our plans for next year are to do something for the OBFD & First Responders. We were going to try to merge the two, but decided focusing on one at a time allowed for each department to focus on a particular need,’’ she added.

The following restaurants will be showcasing some of their most enticing delights that evening: Anchor Bar, Bill’s By The Beach, Cobalt, Cosmos, FloraBama Yacht Club, Meat Mart of Orange Beach, Ole River Grill at FloraBama, GT’s by the Bay, Lunas, Big Fish Restaurant, BuzzCatz, Desoto’s and Voyagers at Perdido Beach Resort. International Wine and United Johnson Brothers will also be providing wine for the evening.

Tickets for the event are priced at $40/person; $75/couple or Sponsor Tables (8 tickets) for $500. Food tastings from the restaurants above along with two drink tickets for wine or beer will be provided along with the ticket purchase/per person. Tickets may be purchased at tickettailor.com or at perdidobeachresort.com, or in person at Perdido Beach Resort Guest Services or the Orange Beach Police Department at 4480 Orange Beach Blvd. in Orange Beach. Dress is beach casual.

Special hotel accommodations are also available that weekend for attendees. Guests wishing to reserve a room may call Perdido Beach Resort reservations at 251-981-9811 or toll free 800-634-8001.