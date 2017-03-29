OBPD mourns loss of Sgt. Travis Coleman

The Orange Beach Police Department, with heavy hearts, mourns the loss of Sergeant Travis Coleman. Sgt. Coleman experienced a medical emergency at home and passed away during the afternoon, of March 27. Sgt. Coleman was a veteran officer who began his career with the Orange Beach Police Department in 2004 after serving with the University of Alabama Police Department. Sgt. Coleman was well respected by the members of the OBPD and the Orange Beach community. PBPD Chief Fierro put it best: “Losing Sgt. Coleman is a tremendous loss, and we grieve in the passing of a good friend, a good man and a stellar officer.” Please keep Sergeant Coleman’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult